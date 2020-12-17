Blackhawk Floors Now Offering Hardwood Floor Recoating Services in Phoenix, Arizona

One of the nation’s best hardwood flooring companies has expanded its services.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Blackhawk Floors, Inc. announced today that they are now offering hardwood floor recoating services in Phoenix.

“We are excited to now offer this service to our customers,” said Jason Elquest, owner and spokesperson for Blackhawk Floors. “One of the things we specialize in is hardwood floor recoating. This is the process of simply applying a new finish on top of the floor’s existing finish - not to be mistaken for refinishing, where the original finish is sanded off. Recoating hardwood floors is one of our many services. Our professional team is ready and able to help you with this project to rejuvenate the look and feel of your home.”

Elquest went on to explain that floor recoating involves applying a new finish directly over the original finish.

“This is essentially like breathing life back into your flooring without removing the original finish,” Elquest said. “Since there’s no sanding just buffing and the application of a new finish, the cost is less than refinishing your floor. Plus, there’s none of the mess associated with the refinishing process.”

Elquest went on to point out that recoating is also great because it can reduce the appearance of scratches or make them unnoticeable altogether.

“It can revitalize a room’s atmosphere and provide a change with less hassle and cost than some of the other options,” Elquest stressed, before adding that Blackhawk Floors has also gone green and now uses VOC-free adhesives. VOCs are carbon-based and vaporize under high pressure. In high amounts, these can be harmful to homeowners and their families.

“Using VOC-free adhesives is the safest method to use, which is what we provide,” Elquest said.

In addition to using VOC-free adhesives, Blackhawk Floors has over 800 samples on display in its wood flooring showroom.

“We invite everyone to visit our beautiful wood flooring showroom,” Elquest said. “We are located in the Zocallo Plaza in North Scottsdale.”

Elquest said customers will be delighted to find a wide selection of wood flooring ideas, including solid, engineered, and reclaimed hardwood floors.

In addition to its samples on display, Blackhawk Floors is offering free estimates while using COVID-19 safety protocols.

“We offer free estimates year-round,” Elquest revealed. “Our team wears masks and maintains social distancing.”

Blackhawk Floors prides itself on its commitment to providing superior workmanship at competitive prices. From custom wood flooring installation and finishing of solid floors to pre-finished wood floors, Blackhawk Floors has always been the leader.

The company is recognized as a National Wood Flooring Association Certified Installer, National Wood Flooring Association Certified Sand & Finisher, and the National Wood Flooring Association Certified Wood Flooring Inspector.

About Blackhawk Floors

Blackhawk Floors is a full-service hardwood flooring company that has provided high-quality wood flooring installations and service in the Phoenix area since 2002.

