Governor’s Office – News release – Gov. Ige on hand for COVID-19 vaccine arrival at Tripler Army Medical Center 

HONOLULU — Gov. David Ige was on hand when staff at the Tripler Army Medical Center opened the facility’s first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The team at Tripler is helping keep Hawaiʻi’s military ʻohana safe by administering this safe and effective vaccine as planned, and that’s helping to prevent the spread of the virus in our communities,” said Gov. David Ige.

Cindy McMillan Communications Director Office of the Governor Office: 808-586-0012 [email protected]

