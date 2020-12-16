LoRa Alliance® Kicks Off New “Destination LoRaWAN®” Webinar Series; AWS to Keynote Inaugural “The Power of LoRaWAN” Episode

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LoRa Alliance ®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN ® standard for the Internet of Things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), announced that the first episode of its new Destination LoRaWAN webinar series, sponsored by MachineQ, a Comcast Company; Birdz; and Charter Communications, will kick off this morning, December 16, 2020, with three regional broadcasts at 10 am local time in China (CST), Europe (CET) and the United States (PST).



Destination LoRaWAN will showcase the incredible impact LoRaWAN is making in IoT around the world. The series will travel the world, featuring LoRa Alliance members, industry analysts, futurists and technologists who will present on a wide variety of topics throughout 2021. Sessions will be hosted in the language and time zone of each event to highlight the positive effect LoRaWAN is making in local markets around the world and maximize accessibility. The schedule and registration for events taking place in the first half of 2021 is open now.

The first event is focused on “The Power of LoRaWAN”. It will include a look back at the advancements behind LoRaWAN technology in honor of the LoRa Alliance’s fifth anniversary. It will also showcase the myriad achievements of the technology, LoRa Alliance members, and how LoRaWAN is driving business value.

Member companies CareBand, Kerlink, Milesight, and MultiTech will share their LoRaWAN for Good projects illustrating how the technology supports the United Nation’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals. The Amazon Web Services (AWS) keynote will feature Michael MacKenzie, GM, AWS IoT Connectivity & Control Services and Karthik Ranjan, AWS LoRaWAN Ecosystem Leader, who will showcase how AWS is accelerating IoT connectivity with LoRaWAN. The company launched a new platform yesterday that allows users to easily and quickly connect and secure LoRaWAN device fleets at scale and accelerate IoT application development.

“We're thrilled to be working with the LoRa Alliance,” said Michael MacKenzie, General Manager, AWS IoT Connectivity and Control, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “The LoRaWAN standard offers tremendous flexibility for building or augmenting IoT architectures with a wide range of wireless sensors and static devices.”

“The LoRa Alliance is a global member driven organization and it is amazing to see the innovative LoRaWAN solutions our members are bringing to market to advance their businesses and improve the planet,” said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “I’m very excited to launch the Destination LoRaWAN series, which gives the market an in-depth look at the huge opportunities to transform their businesses and for our members to showcase their products and solutions on the global stage.”

