Swiss Brand On's New Flagship Store Experience Ushers In The Future of Retail

/EIN News/ -- ZURICH, Switzerland, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swiss performance sportswear brand On opens its global flagship store today, On NYC, located at 363 Lafayette Street in New York, NY. On has pioneered a design-centric and technologically driven approach to the in-store consumer experience. Centered around its innovative Magic Wall, On NYC provides customers an effortless and explorative new way to shoe shop. Customers are invited to experience On NYC in-person starting today. New York City residents and visitors can also schedule a virtual shopping appointment and receive product within 2-4 hours to try On from the comfort of their homes before purchasing.



"Ten years ago, we set out to revolutionize the running experience. Today, we've reinvented the retail experience," said On Co-Founder David Allemann. "With design and technology at the forefront, On NYC will empower shoppers to engage with our products in an entirely new way. This year more than ever, people have found solace and joy in running. That’s why, in many ways, there has never been a better time for us to open our first global flagship store in a city that we’re confident will remain the shopping capital of the world.”

Upon entering On NYC, shoppers will experience the latest in retail technology. Spanning nearly the store's length and height, the 62 x 9 x 3 ft. Magic Wall is striking in both appearance and technological capabilities. The frontside of the Magic Wall allows shoppers to analyze their running styles in seconds right on the store floor. With hidden gait-cycle analysis technology, shoppers need to only run a few strides to get instantly matched with the best shoes for their individual running style. Combined with a custom-built invisible foot scanner with depth cameras that achieve an accuracy of +/- 1.25mm, shoppers receive not only the perfect model recommendations but also their perfect size. On’s team of running expert store advisors will be available to facilitate and coach along the way.

The back of the Magic Wall enables shoppers to explore and try on the entirety of the On shoe collection with ease. Carrying every model and size, the Magic Wall revolutionizes shoe shopping by eliminating time spent waiting to receive sizes, a store floor strewn with shoe boxes and allowing for more valuable interaction to learn from On’s expert store advisors. At checkout, an advisor will bring out a fresh pair and facilitate a seamless, contactless purchase.

Behind the Magic Wall, changing rooms are available to test On's apparel collection. Stepping into the changing rooms, shoppers will feel transported to the Swiss Alps with a signature Alpine scent and complementing sounds. Upon exiting On NYC, shoppers will pass a life-size, 3D-printed boulder, another nod to On's outdoor roots. Scanned directly from the Engadin Valley in the Swiss Alps, the piece celebrates On's history and founding. To find out more about any touch point or product in the store, including how the boulder was made, shoppers can simply hold their smartphones to the object for instant access to more information using NFC technology.

On NYC reflects the brand's persistent innovation and devotion to creating unique products and experiences for customers everywhere. Located in New York City's lively NoHo neighborhood, On NYC will serve as a seasonal hub for the local running community where runners of all kinds can safely gather to run together and see the latest products from the brand. For more information about On NYC, the store's COVID-19 safety measures and how to book a virtual appointment visit www.on-running.com/on-nyc .

About On

On was born in the Swiss Alps with one goal: to revolutionize the sensation of running. Ten years after market launch, On delivers industry-disrupting innovation in premium footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all day activities. Driven by peer-recommendation, On’s award-winning CloudTec® technology and groundbreaking strides in sportswear’s circular economy has attracted the fastest-growing global fanbase in specialty running — harnessing the human spirit through fearless performance, mindful innovation and purposeful design to empower all people to run on clouds. www.on-running.com .

