Pelosi Statement on the Fifth Anniversary of the Paris Climate Agreement

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi released the following statement marking the fifth anniversary of the historic Paris Climate Agreement:

“Five years ago, in a monumental moment in history, the nations of the world committed to working together to confront the existential threat posed by the climate crisis. Shamefully, the Trump Administration spent four years systematically undermining this historic agreement, abandoning American leadership and refusing to acknowledge the science or lift a finger to combat this growing threat.

“Despite these challenges, House Democrats have stood with the American people in reaffirming our commitment to building a just, equitable and green future for all. Over the past two years, our Majority has taken decisive action by passing H.R. 9, the Climate Action Now Act, to keep America in the Paris Agreement. We passed H.R. 2, our Moving Forward infrastructure bill, and H.R. 4447, the Clean Economy Jobs and Innovation Act, strong down-payments in a clean energy future that helps solve the climate crisis. And our Select Committee on the Climate Crisis issued Solving the Climate Crisis, the most detailed, sweeping climate action plan in American history focused on immediate action, long-term results and promoting environmental justice for the most vulnerable communities.

“As we mark this anniversary and look toward the future, House Democrats will work with the Biden-Harris Administration to deliver the urgently needed climate action that the American people demand. As the climate crisis continues to jeopardize our public health and our economic and national security, there is no time to waste. We will never back down from our moral responsibility to safeguard the beauty of God’s creation for generations to come.”

