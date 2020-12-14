Pelosi Statement Calling on VA Secretary Wilkie to Resign

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

Washington, D.C. — Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement calling on Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie to resign after the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Office of Inspector General issued a report detailing the discrediting and cover-up by VA senior leadership of a case of sexual assault targeting a veteran and House staffer:

“The VA Inspector General report makes clear that Secretary Wilkie engaged in an extremely disturbing cover-up campaign of sexual assault against a veteran. Secretary Wilkie has not only been derelict in his duty to combat sexual harassment, but has been complicit in the continuation of a VA culture that tolerates this epidemic. He has lost the trust and confidence to serve, and he must immediately resign.

“This case and the misconduct that followed are part of a broader, well-documented crisis of violence against women who serve. It is a profound injustice that any patriot with the courage to defend our nation has had to experience having their voices silenced and their integrity questioned.

“Led by Chairman Mark Takano, House Democrats will continue to fight to end the scourge of sexual harassment and assault in all places. Proudly, this priority was reflected in the House passage of the Deborah Sampson Act last year, which mandates a VA-wide anti-harassment and anti-sexual assault policy. We will continue to build on this progress until every woman, every servicemember and every veteran can live free from the fear of assault or abuse.”

