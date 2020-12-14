Pelosi Statement Marking Eight Years Since the Shooting in Newtown

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement marking eight years since the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut:

“Eight years ago, the community of Newtown, Connecticut and our whole nation were confronted with unimaginable horror at the murder of 20 innocent children and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Since that heartbreaking day, we continue to tell the stories of their beautiful lives and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to ending the epidemic of gun violence once and for all.

“Today, Republicans continue their years-long, shameful inaction and obstruction of commonsense gun violence prevention as our nation’s young people live in fear. Inspired by the courage of young leaders and advocates and the voices of families and survivors across the country who have turned their grief into tireless action, House Democrats have taken bold steps to keep our children safe. Nearly two years ago, the Democratic House passed the Bipartisan Background Checks Act and the Enhanced Background Checks Act, lifesaving bills to help end the scourge of gun violence in our schools and throughout our communities. While Senate Republicans refuse to lift a finger to end the bloodshed, House Democrats will work with the new Biden-Harris Administration to enact these and other critical bills and deliver the progress the American people demand.

“In honor of those we lost at Sandy Hook and in cities and towns across the country, we will continue fighting until no family is ever forced to endure the pain and heartbreak of gun violence. Enough is enough.”

