Pelosi Statement on Elector to Electoral College Meeting in Sacramento

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi released the following statement on her appointment of Mattie Scott to cast her vote in the Electoral College in Sacramento for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris:

“It is with great pride that I appointed Mattie Scott to cast our district’s vote in the Electoral College for President-elect Joe Biden. Twenty-four years ago, Mattie Scott turned her grief at her son’s murder into a decades-long fight to confront the tragedy of gun violence and to end all forms of violence in San Francisco and across the nation.

“As the founder of Healing 4 Our Families and Our Nation and California President for Brady United Against Gun Violence, Mattie is a powerful force for progress, harnessing her courage and determined spirit to empower families and heal our communities. Thanks to her strong moral leadership, Mattie has helped move the conversation around gun violence into the forefront of our national dialogue, building coalitions of survivors, families and young people to raise their voices and ensure that elected officials are fighting against the devastating toll that the gun violence epidemic is inflicting on California communities and families throughout the country.

“Every day, Mattie is working to protect our children and build a brighter, more just and equal future for all. Our city is fortunate to have her as a representative in the Electoral College.”

Background:

As the founder and Executive Director of Healing 4 Our Families & Our Nation (H4OF&ON), Mattie is a 23-year veteran in the fields of violence prevention, gun violence survivorship, and activism. She is also San Francisco Chapter Leader of Mothers-in-Charge and San Francisco Brady California State President.

A mother who has dedicated her life to violence prevention, intervention, and educational awareness, Mattie is on a nationwide mission to address the root causes of senseless gun violence and violence period. Mattie's faith carried her through the tragic shooting death of her youngest son, George C. Scott, who was shot and killed on July 17, 1996 at the age of 24 while attending a graduation party in his San Francisco neighborhood. George's sons, Gabriel and Kyron, were ages 2 and 5 at the time of their father's demise. The day after George's shooting was Gabriel's sixth birthday. Mattie had to call her grandson who was waiting on his father's call to tell him the sad news and the scream she heard over the phone is what wakes her up every day to do the work to help others. Mattie also lost a nephew, Timothy Scott, 23, to gun violence in 2007 and a niece, Kiesha Walker, 24, to suicide stemming from bullying on social media.

Mattie's work includes outreach with the incarcerated and formerly incarcerated, No More Tears San Quentin Prison, youth, families, California and faith-based communities. She also actively partners with local, state, and national elected officials as an agent for change. Mattie has served on a number of boards, including the San Francisco Chief of Police African American Police Advisory Board, the Westside Community Services Advisory Board, and is Board President of Freedom West Housing Corporation.

Under state law, California’s 53 Democratic Congressional nominees and two U.S. Senators each appoint one Democrat to cast their vote for the Electoral College, while the Republicans have a different system. Whichever candidate wins a state determines which appointees (Democrats or Republicans) actually become members of the Electoral College. Because President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris won California in the presidential election, Mattie Scott and the other Democratic appointees will be members of the Electoral College, which meets on Monday, December 14, 2020, in state Capitols throughout the nation.

