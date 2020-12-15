Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Pelosi Statement on President-Elect Biden Nomination of Mayor Pete Buttigieg for Transportation Secretary

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

202-226-7616

 

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after President-elect Biden nominated Mayor Pete Buttigieg to serve as Secretary of the Department of Transportation:

 

“President-elect Biden, in nominating Mayor Pete Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary, has selected a leader with the vision and innovative spirit to Build Back Better.

 

“As a Mayor, Buttigieg profoundly understands the transportation and infrastructure challenges that our communities face, and as Secretary, will be an effective force for building the modern, resilient and sustainable infrastructure that the greatest country in the world deserves.  Democrats are committed to our mantra of ‘build, build, build,’ and with Secretary-designate Buttigieg’s leadership, we will do so in a way that creates millions of good-paying American jobs, lays the foundation for robust economic growth, protects public health and combats the climate crisis with a focus on environmental justice.

 

“Congratulations to Mayor Buttigieg and to President-elect Biden for breaking ground with this historic appointment.  House Democrats look forward to working with Secretary-designate Buttigieg in this mission.”

 

# # #

 

