Loud News Net Ranks All 139 Gang Starr Songs

An East Coast-based media organization that's known for having the most potent content on the internet ranks Gang Starr’s songs.

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Loud News Net announced today that it has ranked all 139 Gang Starr songs.

"We developed a scientific methodology to rank all 139 Gang Starr songs from worst to best," said The Mean, spokesperson for Loud News Net, a counter-culture, aggressive, authentic, and trusted news organization that's known for getting noticed by the biggest names in hip-hop. "Songs were categorized by album. Each song was listened to during the scoring process."

The Mean went on to reveal that there was a lot of thought about how to rank the Gang Starr catalog.

"My decision was to develop a methodology that looked at the input from both Guru and Premier in the song's success," The Mean said, before adding, "I also ranked for songs with cuts, which are a hallmark of the group's classic songs. I also wanted to rank the songs within the context of their release date and the album they were released on. It was sort of a mess, but the results make sense."

The Mean noted that Loud News Net tried to capture all widely released Gang Starr songs. This includes:

• No More Mr. Nice Guy (1989), including three 2001 reissue bonus tracks: "Dedication," "The Lesson," and "Here’s the Proof.”

• Step in the Arena (1990)

• Daily Operation (1992)

• Hard to Earn (1994)

• Moment of Truth (1998)

And more. The ranking of Gang Starr songs can be viewed here (loudnewsnet.com/every-gang-starr-song-ranked-scientific-and-painful-process).

For more information, please visit https://loudnewsnet.com.

