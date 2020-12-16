VTF&W has Online License Gift Certificates and 2021 Lawbooks Available

Vermont Fish and Wildlife announces it has gift certificates for hunting and fishing licenses on its website www.vtfishandwildlife.com and the 2021 lawbooks are now at license agents statewide.

“A license gift certificate is the perfect gift for a friend or family member who hunts or fishes,” said Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter. “You can go to our website, fill out the certificate and pay for it online, and then you can print it to present to your recipient.”

A gift certificate link is on the top of Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website home page and in the license section. The person who receives the certificate must go to the website to redeem it and purchase their licenses.

If you are going ice fishing soon, planning a family fishing trip next summer, or want to plan for deer season next fall – you will want to get copies of the 2021 Vermont Hunting and Trapping Guide and Fishing Guide. Both are now available from license agents throughout Vermont.

The two publications are updated with the latest laws and 2021 season dates as well as a lot of additional helpful information.

Digital versions of the publications will soon be available on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website.

For Immediate Release: December 10, 2020

Media Contact: Commissioner Louis Porter, 802-828-1454