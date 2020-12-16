Coins Founder Breaking into the Middle East online investments market

The company utilizes a variety of different payment methods, including cryptocurrencies, electronic banks, and a referral system.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Online investment participation rates have increased in the Middle East in the last 6 months, after Coins Founder Limited entered the online investment market in the Middle East, specifically in Dubai and Egypt.As a company, Coins Founder is currently trying to provide several additional investment methods, including the possibility of annual and semi-annual investments, in addition to investments in the new digital / cryptocurrencies. The company also facilitates investments on the ground, building several projects in the Middle East. "Hamad Aziz," company’s Dubai Manager, confirmed that the beginning of the real and serious projects will be in Dubai, followed by Egypt.It is worth mentioning that the company has been operating over the Internet for several months in the Middle East, pending the legal decree to begin implementing official expansion steps and legally working on the Middle East.Thompson also confirmed that there are a lot of fundamental changes, as the company will allow investors to deal through mobile phones, with a secure and protected system, and with a return of between 15 to 35% per month.For more information about Coins Founder, please visit https://coinsfounder.com or contact info@coinsfounder.com .About the CompanyCoins Founder (Coins Founder Limited) is a legal investment company based in the United Kingdom. Running under the main company London South Bank University, Coins Founder Investment Sections are funded and moderated by UAE's businessmen, who have played in the investment cycle since 2001.Coins Founder also pays profits to investors on a daily basis, and in a number of different ways, including digital or cryptocurrencies, electronic banks, and provides a profitable referral system for all investors to double profits - which encouraged many Arab countries, especially spread in Egypt, where it obtained more than 11,000 Egyptian investors in a period not exceeding 5 months, while the obtained deposits that exceeded the one billion dollar only in 2020.