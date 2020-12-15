More mountain lion season closures take effect in southeast Idaho

Mountain lion take season closures have occurred in several southeast Idaho game management units this month, with new closure orders effective December 15, 2020. The specifics regarding these closures for affected units are as follows:

Units 71, 72, and 74

The take season for male mountain lions in these units is closed effective December 15, 2020.

These units remain open to the harvest of female mountain lions only, consistent with limits established in the 2020 Big Game Proclamation.

A dog training season (pursuit only—no harvest) for male mountain lion in these units is open, effective immediately, and will close March 31, 2021.

Units 66A and 76

As a reminder, the take season for male mountain lions in these units closed earlier this month, effective December 8, 2020.

These units are still open to harvest for female mountain lions only, consistent with limits established in the 2020 Big Game Proclamation.

A dog training season (pursuit only—no harvest) for male mountain lion in these units is open, effective immediately, and will close March 31, 2021.

The most current information on whether a quota has been met or the season has been closed for a particular game management unit anywhere in the state can be obtained by calling or stopping by any regional Fish and Game office or by calling 1-800-323-4334 (24/7 toll-free line). Information is also updated regularly on an Idaho Fish and Game webpage at https://idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/harvest-quotas.