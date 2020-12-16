Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Gun) Offense: 4800 Block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery of an Establishment (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, in the 4800 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 2:06 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect pointed a handgun at employees and demanded US currency. The suspect then took US currency and fled scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.