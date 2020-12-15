Suspect Sought in a Burglary One Offense: 4300 Block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Monday, December 14, 2020, in the 4300 block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 3:20 pm, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect assaulted the victim and took property. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.