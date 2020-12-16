SuperTalk 99.7’s Michael DelGiorno Show to Host Star-Studded Virtual Holiday Spectacular Benefiting Closer to Home
The star-studded live radio event will include Vince Gill, Jo Dee Messina, Michael McDonald, Kix Brooks, Steve Winwood, Gary Chapman, Victoria Jackson and more.NASHVILLE, TN, USA, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuperTalk 99.7 morning show host, Michael DelGiorno, will turn over the entirety of his show on Monday, December 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., for a star-studded holiday spectacular, benefiting Nashville non-profit, Closer to Home, Inc.
Among the stars scheduled to call in and participate in the live radio event are Vince Gill, Jo Dee Messina, Michael McDonald, Kix Brooks, Steve Winwood, Gary Chapman, Victoria Jackson, Michele Pillar and more. Chapman and Jackson will be in-studio taking calls from donors throughout the morning.
Like many events amidst the current pandemic, this year’s Closer to Home Holiday Spectacular is going virtual. Hosted by DelGiorno and Closer to Home founder, Michele Pillar, the event will celebrate the organization’s 20 years of uplifting the less fortunate within five counties in Middle Tennessee, and raise funds to help them continue their mission of enriching the lives of families and individuals experiencing hard times.
DelGiorno, Pillar and their star-studded cast will spend the morning sharing personal holiday memories and stories, with some special holiday performances thrown in for good measure. Listeners are encouraged to donate to Closer to Home online at http://closertohomebenefit.org, or by calling 1-800-518-4009.
Listen live in Middle Tennessee on SuperTalk 99.7 WTN, or listen online around the world at http://www.997wtn.com.
For more information about Closer to Home, email Michele Pillar at micheledpillar@gmail.com.
About Closer to Home, Inc.: Closer to Home, Inc., a Nashville-based 501(c)(3), supplies provisions such as food, shelter, clothing and education for needy families, individuals and children who come to the organization’s attention via third party references from Vanderbilt Cancer Center and Williamson County social services. Closer to Home aims to respond to these daily needs within 24 hours. Since founding Closer to Home in honor of her single mother in 2000, Michele Pillar has enlisted numerous artists who have donated their talents to raise funds for the organization, including Mac Davis, Michael McDonald, Steve Winwood, Vince Gill, Wynonna Judd, JoDee Messina, Phil Vassar and many more. Corporate Sponsors such as Keller Williams, Bridgestone, Capitol Bank and AIM Health Care Services have also given generously to help hundreds of people in Williamson County and surrounding areas.
