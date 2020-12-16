Update: St. Albans Barracks / Assault, impersonation of an officer and other charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A205011

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Angela Baker

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 11/20/2020 at 0339 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lamkin St/Maizefield Dr, Highgate VT

ACCUSED: Storm Choiniere

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, Vermont

CHARGES:

Impersonation of an Officer, a violation of Title 13 VSA Section 3002.

Aggravated Assault, a violation of Title 13 VSA Section 1024.

Interference with Access to Emergency Services, a violation of Title 13 VSA Section 1031.

Simple Assault, a violation of Title 13 VSA Section 1023.

Burglary, a violation of Title 13 VSA Section 1201.

ACCUSED: Douglas Barratt

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, Vermont

CHARGES:

Impersonation of an Officer, a violation of Title 13 VSA Section 3002.

Aggravated Assault, a violation of Title 13 VSA Section 1024.

VICTIMS: Dennis & Wendy Nadeau

AGE: both 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Following continued investigation, including by detectives with the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, police have identified two suspects who now face criminal charges in connection with this incident.

Investigation shows that Storm Choiniere, 29, and Douglas Barratt, 53, both of Highgate, had previously sought unsuccessfully to purchase large fuel tanks from the victims. Subsequently, Barratt and Choiniere returned to the victims’ home at about 3:30 a.m. Nov. 20, 2020, and falsely identified themselves as game wardens with Vermont Fish & Wildlife who were investigating deer jacking.

Once victim Dennis Nadeau opened the door and asked for identification, Choiniere allegedly pointed a gun at him, and both suspects began to assault him and his wife. Investigation also shows that Choiniere attempted to prevent Wendy Nadeau from calling 911. Both suspects fled the scene on foot after Dennis Nadeau was able to call police.

Choiniere is currently incarcerated on a probation violation charge. He was cited Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, on suspicion of the above listed charges arising from this incident and is due for arraignment Jan. 5, 2021, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans. Barratt was arrested Tuesday on the above charges and ordered jailed for lack of $50,000 bail. Barratt is scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans.

No additional details are available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following arraignment hearings for the suspects.

Please note: Court dates and times are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the court clerk to confirm arraignment details prior to the hearing.

***Initial news release, 5:30 a.m. Nov. 20, 2020***

On 11/20/2020 at approximately 0339 hours, Vermont State Police received a call advising that a home on Lamkin St in Highgate had been awoken by two males allegedly impersonating Vermont Fish & Game Officers. The two males in question assaulted the homeowner to include strangulation and the pointing of a firearm.

The two males were wearing dark in color jackets with camouflage pants and face masks.

The Vermont State Police are requesting assistance with any information regarding the identification of these two males and encouraged to contact the St. Albans Barracks.

- 30 -