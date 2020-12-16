Announcing The Premiere of "Over 40 & Loving Every Minute of It" by Lisa F Pliner
A new one-hour podcast has premiered where celebrated creative force, Lisa F Pliner offers an intimate, heartfelt & addictive glimpse into her unique world.
Over 40 is a time when we are sure of who we are, are sure of what we want & in many ways are finally able to live as our true selves.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new one-hour podcast debuted Tuesday, December 15th, 2020, where celebrated creative force, Lisa F Pliner offers an intimate, heartfelt & addictive glimpse into her world. The podcast, entitled “Over 40 & Loving Every Minute of It” is a celebration of not only the many facets of this jewel of a human being, but also the world that awaits women & men when they turn 40 & progress beyond. Over 40 was once considered “mid-life” or “downhill” but, as viewers will learn during Lisa’s shows, nothing could be further from the truth. Over 40 represents the beginning of one’s self for the bulk of our population.
“Over 40 is a time when we are sure of who we are, are sure of what we want & in many ways are finally able to live as our true selves,” says Lisa F Pliner. “I’m not Cindy Crawford or Naomi Campbell, I’m just me! Believe me, I’ve had my ups & had my downs, & I’m still here, still real… & still… well, me. I hope to show others how they can live their real selves by embracing life in their 40’s & beyond, just like I have!”
Lisa F Pliner succeeds in making every episode feel like a personal party. She talks with her guests in a warm & familiar style that disarms them & gives them the feeling that the set is a safe space. The result is some of the most real conversations in the genre. At times hilariously funny, at times touching & sensitive, but always engaging, Pliner takes her viewers places few other hosts would ever dare. Welcoming guests from all aspects of her life, she talks with good friends & top experts alike on topics from relationships to wellness, from fashion to life during quarantine & much, much more. She says, “it's all about loving yourself as you get older & not being afraid to speak up & ask the question that so many may be afraid to pose.”
The result is an experience like none other. You’ll find yourself entertained, laughing, learning & in the end living a better you… with Lisa along as your new bestie. A new episode debuts every Tuesday @ 3:00 PM PST, starting on Tuesday, December 15th.
Episode 1, titled "Fashion Icons", features Lisa interviewing fashion designer to the stars Kevan Hall & legendary shoe designer, & Lisa’s husband, Donald J Pliner.
“Age is only a number. As I say on my boxes, ‘It’s the sport of life. It’s just as easy to say no as it is to say yes.’ I’m like my wife, she has no age barriers whatsoever. It’s her unlimited creativity that keeps her going and going.”
-Donald J Pliner, Iconic Shoe Designer
“I was thrilled to be on Lisa’s new show, she is a quintessentially chic & modern women over 40 that is living life to the fullest & loving it. Lisa’s show will amplify the fact that age is only a number & If you take care of yourself, eat well & have a positive attitude your best years can be ahead of you”.
-Kevan Hall, Fashion Designer
About Lisa F Pliner:
Lisa F Pliner is a loving wife & mother, accomplished philanthropist, children's book author, successful shoe designer & artist. Lisa graduated from the University of Texas & St. Edwards University before studying design at the prestigious Parsons School of Design in Paris, France. After living some time in Europe, she moved back to her native Miami to work for fashion icon, Gianni Versace. Lisa met her husband, Donald J Pliner & became his muse, collaborating on many shoe designs over the next 23 years. She & Donald are Cofounders of the Peace For The Children Foundation, which has provided charitable grants supporting not for profit organizations for several decades.
In addition to her new podcasts, Lisa is currently involved in several other projects including a children's book “A Puppy’s Dreams Comes True”, as well as an art collection “Incognito 18” which consist of skulls she designs via an intricate process that involves, molding, sculpting & finally lavishly ornamenting skulls with layer upon layer of design elements including rice paper, jewels, stones, beads & embroideries from shoe elements of husband Donald & her concepts for shoes. The result is a wholly distinctive artwork that is so rich & unique that it speaks volumes via its own story. Lisa has just recently added teddy bears to her collection which is a playful contrast to the skulls, but no less wondrous a result.
