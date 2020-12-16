Sheridan Avenue concrete rehabilitation project shutdown is this week in Cody

With Christmas Day near, the winter project shutdown is scheduled this week on the $4.93 million concrete rehabilitation project in downtown Cody.

"All concrete work is completed through Alger Avenue on 17th Street as per the construction requirements of Phase 2," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody.

Current project work includes concrete slab replacement work in the westbound lanes of 17th Street between Alger Avenue and Draw Street. "We are expecting project cleanup this week to be complete throughout the project work zone," Frost said.

The final weekly outdoor public meeting is scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the southeast corner of 16th and Sheridan. Businesses and citizens are invited to all weekly meetings.

Last week, street grinding was completed in the westbound lanes of Sheridan Avenue between 14th and 15th streets, and from Walgreens to East Sheridan Avenue, including a portion of East Sheridan Avenue.

Frost said project highway striping was completed Dec. 9 between 14th Street and Alger Avenue. "We appreciate our WYDOT stripers for their patience and waiting to stripe until this late in the year," he said.

Work remaining in 2021 includes:

Replacement of broken curb and gutter, double gutter, double gutter, sidewalk, and concrete pavement from Alger Avenue through Stampede Avenue;

Grinding and texturing concrete from East Sheridan Avenue through Stampede Avenue;

Cleaning and sealing concrete joints from 14th Street through Stampede Avenue;

Placing sod at Good to Go, Holiday Inn and Antler Inn in spring 2021;

Paving at Comfort Inn and as needed in spring 2021;

And landscaping and sprinkler repairs will be completed at Walgreens, Wendy's, Holiday Inn, Pinnacle Bank and other areas as needed when the ground thaws in spring 2021.

The Sheridan Avenue project (#CodyImprovements) includes removing and replacing existing damaged concrete slabs, resealing existing concrete joints, grinding and texturing existing roadway, upgrading Americans with Disabilities requirements at every street corner between 10th Street and Stampede Avenue, replacing broken curb and gutter and sidewalk, and upgrading wiring at traffic signals.

The project begins at US14/16/20 milepost 51.78 at the intersection of 10th Street and Sheridan Avenue in front of the Park County Courthouse, and it proceeds 1.20 miles on US14/16/20 to the intersection of 17th Street and Stampede Avenue on Greybull Hill.

"Email updates and weekly public meetings will resume in the spring when the contractor begins preparing to resume work operations," Frost said.

Phase 3 of the project, by contract, proceeds from Alger Avenue up Greybull Hill to the end of the project and must be completed through concrete grinding and texturing prior to June 15, 2021. By contract, the project will be shut down from June 16, 2021 through Aug. 23, 2021.

Phase 4 of the project, by contract, requires all remaining work to be completed by Sept. 30, 2021. Contract completion date is Sept. 30, 2021.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.