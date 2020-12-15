(Subscription required) Footage will provide a far richer and more accurate understanding of the legal issues and evidence presented during the trial than anything available in transcript. Video recordings are powerful storytelling tools that journalists often use to inform the public about the judicial branch.
You just read:
Opinion: 9th Circuit should unseal video of historic Prop 8 trial
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.