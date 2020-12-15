Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,015 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,204 in the last 365 days.

Gig workers still on agenda as Legislature plots 2021

(Subscription required) As it does nearly every year, the California Legislature will dive into labor law again in 2021. These fights could concern the pandemic, renewed battles over college athletes and the contractor versus employee classification question.

You just read:

Gig workers still on agenda as Legislature plots 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.