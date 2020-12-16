6th circuit commission announces nominees for Van Amburg circuit judge vacancy in Platte County

15 December 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Sixth Circuit Judicial Commission has met and selected a panel of three nominees for the circuit judge vacancy in Division II of the Platte County circuit court that will be created December 31, , by the term expiration of Judge James W. Van Amburg. The nominees are:

The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Michael L. Parson, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as circuit judge for Division II.

The commission is chaired by Chief Judge Cynthia L. Martin of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Mark Ferguson and Jared Welch and lay members Julie Elliott and Carla Killen.

