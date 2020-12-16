Molecular Forensics Market Size Worth USD 2,223.7 Million by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 9.8% | Emergen Research

Growing demand for molecular forensics in criminal investigations and advancement in technology is driving the demand for the molecular forensics market.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Molecular Forensics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 2,223.7 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Molecular forensics finds extensive application in forensic science. Usage of scientific principles to investigate and establish facts concerning civil, criminal, administrative hearings will drive market growth. The market helps in the generation of targeted therapies based on an individual’s genetic portfolio. It eliminates the apprehension pertaining to the trial and error method of medicines and removing unnecessary spending on healthcare. The development of sequencing technologies has also been a crucial element in the progression of molecular forensics.

Forensic science has adopted the usage of DNA molecular biology tools for diagnostic purposes more than other fields. It has developed and implemented robust and reliable DNA typing technologies. The success and widespread adoption of DNA typing in forensic science due to its sensitivity to detection and the ability to analyze minute samples.

Get your FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/291

The growth in the incidence of crimes and criminal investigations has affected the demand for the market. Countries worldwide have witnessed an increased rate of crime, which has furthered the demand for molecular forensics technologies.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2020, Bruker announced the launch of the Vutara VXL. It is a super-resolution fluorescence microscope for application in nanoscale biomedical imaging. The system features single-molecule localization technology, which for research purposes, enhances spatial genomics capabilities.

DNA molecular analysis has become an essential tool in forensic investigations. DNA profiling is dependent on short tandem repeats and also help in human identification from a biological sample. The growing usage of it is driving the demand for the instrument segment.

Polymerase Chain Reaction or PCR is used as a tool for genetic fingerprinting. This technology has the ability to identify a person among millions of others. PCR-based fingerprinting is also used in parental testing in which an individual is compared with close relatives.

Forensic Databasing involved in modern criminal investigations for investigations search for motive and method to identify suspects. Forensic Databasing is used to verify commercial agreements, such as the legal dispute between two large corporates.

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing an increased demand with support from the government and a rise in technological advancement. Expanding research in drug discovery and increasing investment in the research and development activities in the genomics and proteomics applications will affect the market positively.

Key participants include Analytik Jena AG, BioChain Institute Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Agilent Technologies, Inc., AS ONE International, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., General Electric Company, Eurofins Scientific SE, Merck KGaA, and Illumina, Inc., among others.

ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/291

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Molecular Forensics Market on the basis of product, technology, application, end-user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Instruments Kits and Consumables Software and other products

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Real-time PCR (q-PCR) Digital PCR (d-PCR) Capillary Electrophoresis NGS SNP and STR Sequencing mtDNA Sequencing Mass Spectrometry MS Tandem MS MS-FTIR Other Technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Radioactive Toxicology Nucleic Acid Analysis Forensic Databasing Microbial Forensics Other Applications

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Law Enforcement Disaster Management Hospitals and Healthcare Providers Other End-Users



To identify the key trends in the industry and read full summary click on the link: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/molecular-forensics-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

In Silico Drug Discovery Market By Workflow (Discovery, Preclinical Tests, Clinical Trials), By Product (Consultancy as a Service, Software as a Service), By Type of Large Molecule, By End User (Contract Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical Industry), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Human Microbiome Modulators Market By Product (Prebiotics and Dietary Supplements, Probiotics and Creams, Drugs), By Application (Infections, Neurological Disorders, Cancers, Dermatological, Gastrointestinal, Metabolic), By Region Forecasts to 2027

Intelligent Drug Discovery Market By Offering (Software, Services), By Technology (Machine Learning, Other Technologies), By Application (Neurodegenerative Diseases, Metabolic Diseases, Immuno-Oncology), By End User (Contract Research Organizations), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs