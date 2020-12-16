PRESS CONFERENCE: MAJOR NEW REPORT EXPOSES HOW MARK ZUCKERBERG’S $500 MIL CAUSED CHAOS, INFLUENCED THE 2020 ELECTION
Network of left-leaning nonprofits injected private money from Facebook founder into the public administration of elections that encouraged lawlessnessARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A national constitutional litigation organization, The Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, is hosting a national press conference tomorrow to release a groundbreaking report exposing a dark money apparatus of 10 nonprofit organizations funded by five foundations whose intent was to fundamentally undermine the electoral system. This injection of hundreds of millions of dollars into the election — $500 million of which came from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg — violated state election laws and resulted in an unequal distribution of funding that deprived voters of both due process and equal protection.
WHO: Phill Kline, Director, the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society
J.R. Carlson, Stillwater Technical Solutions
WHAT: Press conference to release report on Mark Zuckerberg-funded network that funneled private funds into the public administration of elections in key swing states, causing havoc, confusion, and lawlessness in the 2020 election.
WHERE: The Westin Arlington Gateway
F. Scott Fitzgerald Room B
801 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA 22203
WHEN: Wednesday, December 16, 2020
12:00 noon EST
DETAILS: The Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society will release a report exposing a well-funded, centrally coordinated dark money network that injected private money into public elections in 2020, bypassing state protocols and violating state laws, disrupting the electoral process, and contributing to a loss of confidence in the electoral system. The report demonstrates that this funding was not needed, because the federal government had already provided funding through both the Help America Vote Act and the CARES Act, much of which remains unspent. The report also reveals that this dark money network was established to collect, aggregate, and analyze information collected from third parties that have direct access to state voter files for the purpose of influencing U.S. elections and electoral policy.
HEALTH NOTICE:
Seating capacity is limited, and attendees are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. All relevant COVID-19 mitigation protocols will be employed in accordance with CDC guidelines.
Jillian Anderson
ProActive
+1 330-980-3053
media@proactivecommunications.com