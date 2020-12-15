Governor Phil Scott Extends State of Emergency to January 15

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced that the COVID-19 State of Emergency has been extended to January 15, 2021. All previous addendums to the State of Emergency remain in place, including a temporary suspension of social gatherings and the cross-state travel map.

“We must remain vigilant, especially as we continue to see around 100 new cases a day here in Vermont,” said Governor Scott. “Although case growth in our region slowed a bit this week, it is still on the rise.”

The announcement comes as the first doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Vermont. Initial doses will go to priority populations, including high-risk health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Vermont COVID-19 Advisory Committee.

“This is obviously very welcome news for our team and many Vermonters as it marks the beginning of our transition back to more normalcy. I really hope that finally being able to see that light at the end of the tunnel - rather than just being told it’s coming - gives most Vermonters hope,” said Governor Scott. “Because the fact is we need each and every one of you to make sure we get through this on the best possible footing, with as little loss of life as possible, with our healthcare system intact, and with our kids having gotten as much in person education as possible. Together, we can keep each other safe as we work our way towards the end of the tunnel.”

Click here to view Addendum 9 to the State of Emergency.

