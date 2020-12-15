Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TBI Overdose Task Force Investigation Results in Arrest, Seizure of Fentanyl-Laced Pills

RUTHERFORD COUNTY – An undercover drug investigation by investigators with the TBI Middle Tennessee Opioid/ Overdose Task Force has led to the arrest of one man, and the seizure of more than a thousand fentanyl-laced pills. The Task Force includes TBI Special Agents with the Drug Investigation Division, officers from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Murfreesboro Police Department, Smyrna Police Department, and La Vergne Police Department, as well as DEA Tactical Diversion.

During the summer and fall of this year, officers with the TBI Middle Tennessee Opioid/Overdose Task Force began investigating a series of overdoses across the Middle District of Tennessee, which were caused by illegally-manufactured pills containing fentanyl. During the course of the still-ongoing investigation, Agents developed information that indicated Giovanni Luevano was responsible for selling 11-hundred of the fentanyl-laced pills.

On December 11th, TBI DID Agents, Murfreesboro Police Department Detectives, and Agents with DEA Tactical Diversion arrested Giovanni Luevano (DOB 12/07/1995). He was charged with distribution of schedule II drugs, and was booked into the Rutherford County Jail on a $125, 000 bond.

