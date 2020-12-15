PARIS – TxDOT officials today announced that a $1.7 million grant approved by the Texas Transportation Commission at its December meeting will fund improvements at Sulphur Springs Municipal Airport in Hopkins County.

The funds will be used for planned pavement improvements through the city of Sulphur Springs, and TxDOT’s Aviation Facilities Grant Program, which preserves and improves the state’s general aviation system. A project construction bid will be executed this winter, officials said.

This year, TxDOT expects to provide approximately $60 million in funding for planning, constructing and maintaining community airports. Approximately 275 community airports in Texas are eligible for funding.

Arrivals and departures from community airports account for more than three million flight hours per year, and provide aircraft facilities for agricultural, medical, business and commuter use.