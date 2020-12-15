Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 2094 Jerome Street Bridge Daily Lane Restrictions Begin Wednesday in McKeesport

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing rehabilitation work on the Jerome Street (Route 2094/Lysle Boulevard) Bridge over the Youghiogheny River in the City of McKeesport, Allegheny County, will continue Wednesday, December 16 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Jerome Street Bridge between Romine Avenue and Gibson Way through late March.  A single 10-foot lane will be maintained in both directions.

The northern sidewalk will remain closed to pedestrian traffic.  The southern sidewalk will remain open.

The $15.44 million project includes a new concrete deck and sidewalk, barrier repairs, full painting, structural steel repairs, bearing replacement, concrete substructure repairs, and new expansion dams. The overall project is anticipated to conclude in November 2022.

The Joseph B. Fay Company is the prime contractor.

Please use caution when traveling through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

Route 2094 Jerome Street Bridge Daily Lane Restrictions Begin Wednesday in McKeesport

