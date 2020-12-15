CommPRO to Host Free Virtual Event ‘That Said with Michael Zeldin’ Featuring CNN Political Correspondent Abby Phillip and CNN Senior Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju 

/EIN News/ -- New York, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WHAT: CommPRO.biz, (http:/www.commpro.biz)—a B2B digital community serving the public relations/investor relations, marketing, advertising and corporate communications industries— will offer a free webcast on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 5 pm Eastern Time. ‘That Said with Michael Zeldin’ will feature two special guests from CNN: Abby Phillip, Political Correspondent, and Manu Raju, Senior Congressional Correspondent. Topics of discussion will include:

What to expect from the White House and Capitol Hill under Joe Biden’s Administration.

A look into how this divided government can function, if at all.

How the centers of powers will shift if the Democrats win the two Georgia Senate seats, win one, or lose both.





WHEN: 5 pm ET, December 17, 2020





WHERE: Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us





MEDIA: Media are welcome to attend



ABOUT: Michael Zeldin will host a discussion with CNN Political Correspondent Abby Phillip and CNN Senior Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. For more information and to register, visit: https://us02web.zoom.us

Fay Shapiro CommPRO.biz fays@commpro.biz