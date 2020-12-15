Mondelēz International Appoints Laura Stein as EVP, General Counsel, Corporate & Legal Affairs

Stein to succeed Gerd Pleuhs who will retire after more than 35 years with the Company



/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) today announced that Laura Stein will become EVP, General Counsel, Corporate & Legal Affairs, effective January 11.

Stein will be responsible for the oversight of the company’s global legal, compliance, corporate reputation and ESG agendas, including public and government affairs, internal and external corporate communications, sustainability, community and foundation efforts. She will report directly to Dirk Van de Put, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and will be a member of the Mondelēz International Leadership Team. Stein will replace Gerd Pleuhs, who will retire at the end of April following a transition period, and after more than 35 years with the company.

“With decades of experience promoting and protecting people, brand and corporate reputations around the globe, Laura is the perfect leader to continue guiding our Corporate & Legal Affairs function into the future, said Dirk Van de Put, Chairman & CEO of Mondelēz International. “I am looking forward to Laura’s leadership and partnership in ensuring we as a company are purpose led and values enabled.”

Van de Put continued, “I would like to thank Gerd for his significant contributions to our company over many decades. Gerd has been a vital member of my leadership team and has built a world-class global Corporate & Legal Affairs department that is well positioned to support our long-term growth strategy.”

Stein brings 20 years of public company experience to the role. She joins Mondelēz International from The Clorox Company, a global CPG leader with iconic brands sold in more than 100 countries, where she served as EVP, General Counsel & Corporate Affairs. Since 2005, Laura has successfully led Clorox’s global Legal and Corporate Affairs functions, including compliance, enterprise risk, audit, communications, government affairs, ESG and community affairs. Passionate about community volunteering, pro bono service and diversity and inclusion, she has served as President of The Clorox Company Foundation and sponsored the Clorox Women’s Employee Resource Group. Prior to her time at Clorox, Laura served as SVP, General Counsel at the H.J. Heinz Company, leading a legal department with colleagues across Europe, Asia and Latin America.

“From the company’s iconic brands and unique global footprint to their impactful sustainability and growth strategy, there are many reasons why I am thrilled to join Mondelēz International,” said Laura Stein. “I look forward to working with Dirk and his leadership team, alongside the talented Corporate and Legal affairs teams around the world, to help realize the company’s mission to lead the future of snacking.”

Stein currently is a director of Franklin Resources Inc. (a global investment organization known as Franklin Templeton Investments) and Canadian National Railway Company (CN, a North American transportation company). She is co-chair of the Corporate Pro Bono Advisory Board and is on the board of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity, the Pro Bono Institute, the Harvard Law School Program on the Future of the Legal Profession and the CEELI Institute. Stein received her J.D. from Harvard Law School and is a graduate of Dartmouth College, where she earned undergraduate and master’s degrees.



