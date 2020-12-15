HHS Announces that CDC will Award Nearly $227 million for COVID-19 Vaccine Preparedness and Response Activities

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announces that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will award $140 million for COVID-19 vaccine preparedness and almost $87 million for tracking and testing to 64 jurisdictions, including all 50 states and U.S. territories.

“States and other public health jurisdictions are vital partners in the COVID-19 response and especially in the plans for distributing safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “This new round of funding will help these awardees continue to plan for and implement their COVID-19 vaccine programs, in collaboration with CDC, Operation Warp Speed, and the private-sector distribution and administration partners that we have enlisted.”

COVID-19 Vaccine Preparedness

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) funding will provide critical infrastructure support to existing grantees through the Immunizations and Vaccines for Children cooperative agreement. These funds, along with previous support of $200 million in September, will help awardees continue to prepare to distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

COVID-19 Response Activities: tracking and testing

The Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act funding will provide critical support to existing CDC grantees through the agency’s Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity for Prevention and Control of Emerging Infectious Diseases (ELC) Cooperative Agreement. These efforts will complement vaccine implementation activities and focus on three targeted areas of activity: increasing the use of Advanced Molecular Detection technologies, such as whole genome sequencing of SARS-CoV-2; strengthening public health laboratory preparedness; and ensuring safe travel through optimized data sharing and communication with international travelers.

“These are critical investments at a critical time in the COVID-19 pandemic,” said CDC Director Robert R. Redfield, M.D. “Vaccine is being distributed now, and this additional funding is an important step along the road to restoring some normalcy to our lives and to our country. These investments will also have lasting effects on our Nation’s public health infrastructure, including strengthened capabilities for public health labs across the country.”

For more information about CDC’s ongoing support to these jurisdictions, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/php/funding-update.pdf