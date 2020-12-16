The Spero Clinic Brings Awareness to CRPS with Launch of Viral TikTok Account

The account has amassed over 1.5 million views in less than three months, and features the stories of recovering patients with the hope of inspiring others.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR, USA, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Spero Clinic is reaching a whole new audience, following the successful launch of its brand new TikTok account.

Simply named “speroclinic,” the account focuses on the work of Dr. Katinka van der Merwe, The Spero Clinic’s founder and visionary. The account’s goal is simple: teach the audience about the reality of neurologic conditions and showcase the success that The Spero Clinic has had in rehabilitating its patients.

Although TikTok videos are generally short, this hasn’t stopped the clinic from making an impact with its page, drawing attention to the struggles of people living with the symptoms of chronic nerve pain.

The account’s first post went live on September 16th, 2020. It highlights the journey of a patient named Christina who suffers from CRPS (Complex Regional Pain Syndrome). In the beginning of the video, we see that Christina is having considerable difficulty climbing a staircase. From the pained expressions on her face, we know that the battle she has been fighting with CRPS has been long and tough.

The video goes on to describe CRPS as “the suicide disease,” explaining how agonizing it is for some people to live with, resulting in many of those who have it to take their own lives. Throughout the post, we watch as Christina works through the Spero Clinic’s neurologic recovery program, ultimately being able to do assisted pull-ups, run, and even go rock climbing.

In the end, Christina is shown ringing a bell, signifying the remission of her CRPS. The TikTok has more than 671,000 views on the platform, and is one of 13 videos (as of December 2020) contributing to the more than 318,000 followers on the clinic’s page.

The account’s most-viewed TikTok follows a similar storyline, although this time we follow the journey of Stella, an Australian CRPS patient who travels to the US specifically for help from the Spero Clinic.

In the video, we learn that Stella was diagnosed with CRPS when she was 12 years old and that she had been living with the condition for 5 years before finding the Spero Clinic.

What starts with an image of Stella sobbing (presumably due to the pain of her CRPS) and walking around on crutches, ends with motivating shots of her attending a school dance, running, and ringing the remission bell.

The post has received more than 781,000 views and over 188,000 likes since it was initially posted on September 22nd, 2020.

Given the initial success of the Spero Clinic’s TikTok page, it’s exciting to see what type of impact it might have in the new year. By documenting the journey of patients suffering from neurologic conditions, the clinic brings light to the complexity of these struggles.

With this new social media audience, the Spero Clinic will be able to reach out to even more patients suffering from conditions like CRPS, EDS, and fibromyalgia, while also educating the general population on just what it means to overcome them.

More About Spero Clinic & Dr. Katinka van der Merwe

At the Spero Clinic, Dr. Katinka van der Merwe and her team have garnered a stellar reputation for helping those who have been deemed “helpless” around the world, using a 12 Week Neurologic Rehabilitation program.

At the Spero Clinic in Fayetteville, AR, the team aims to restore balance to the Central Nervous System, which assists the body in healing from within. Patients visit the Clinic from all 50 states and around the world to experience the unique approach taken to aid the body in healing itself.

For more information about, please visit https://thesperoclinic.com or call now at (479) 304-8202.