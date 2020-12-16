Xicato Announces Partnership with Leading Sales Agency in Nebraska & Western Iowa
Lighting Specialists Expands Xicato’s Presence in Lighting and Smart Building Projects in 0ne of the Fastest Growth Regions of the United States
Xicato has always been known as a brand that stands for quality. Their flexible linear lighting portfolio, paired with their premium Bluetooth wireless mesh controls, made us stand up and take notice.”LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xicato, the leading provider of Bluetooth smart building wireless controls and highest quality spot and linear light sources, today announced a partnership with Lighting Specialists, a manufacturers’ representative firm, to promote and sell the broad Xicato portfolio of lighting and controls products in Nebraska and Western Iowa. Lighting Specialists has served the midwestern region since 1928 with a dedicated team of experts in LED lighting and smart building controls. With a strong focus to be the go-to agency for large scale commercial and residential lighting projects in their market, Lighting Specialists is a key element to the future growth of Xicato in North America.
— Allen Klostermeyer, Principal at Lighting Specialists
“Xicato has always been known as a brand that stands for quality in the industry. The recent introduction of their flexible linear lighting portfolio, paired with their premium Bluetooth wireless mesh controls, made us stand up and take notice,” said Allen Klostermeyer, Principal at Lighting Specialists. “After meeting with the Xicato team, we quickly realized that their offerings were truly special and we had to have the Xicato brand on our line card.”
“The pandemic has sharpened the focus on sustainable environments, and is driving a renewed emphasis on smart building technology and good lighting to create healthier spaces while optimizing energy use and management. The great news is that Xicato is at the forefront of this revitalization,” said Amir Zoufonoun, Xicato’s CEO. “According to recent news, Omaha is viewed as an up-and-coming city for commercial construction by both new tech and Fortune 500 companies alike. The partnership with Lighting Specialists provides opportunities to expand the model for healthy and connected buildings into a region well positioned for such growth.”
About Lighting Specialists:
Since 1928, Lighting Specialists has been representing top manufacturers in Nebraska and western Iowa. Lighting Specialists is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and their veteran staff has almost 200 years collectively of lighting experience.
About Xicato Inc.:
Xicato is defining the future of smart buildings by delivering the absolute best quality, highest performing, most reliable, and one of the broadest portfolio of spot and linear light sources with Bluetooth mesh controls. Xicato also offers world-class LED drivers as well as other wirelessly connected intelligent devices including sensors, switches, gateways, controls electronics, and software; plus, installation and commissioning services. Xicato products inspire architects, designers and building owners to dream big and create more beautiful and healthier environments with smarter and more connected experiences. With an installed base of over 10 million nodes, spanning thousands of locations in over 30 countries, and backed by a strong team of innovators based in Silicon Valley, Xicato continues to stay ahead of customer needs in a variety of verticals including the world’s most renowned museums and cathedrals, retailers, hotels, offices and hospitals. For more information, visit xicato.com. Xicato and the Xicato logo are registered trademarks of Xicato, Inc.
April Mitchell
Xicato Inc.
+1 408-837-7778
marketing@xicato.com