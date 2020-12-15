Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,023 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,199 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Investigating Prison Inmate Death In Anne Arundel County

Maryland State Police News Release

(JESSUP, MD) – Maryland State Police investigators are continuing an investigation into the death of a state prison inmate yesterday in Anne Arundel County.

The deceased is identified as Terry Proctor, 32.  Proctor was a state prison inmate serving time at the Dorsey Run Correctional Institution in Jessup Maryland.  The cause and manner of his death are pending an autopsy being conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.

A potential suspect, also an inmate, has been identified. He has not been charged at this time and is not being identified until charges are filed.

Around 11:20 p.m. yesterday, the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was contacted by investigators from the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS) about an inmate death.  DPSCS personnel told Maryland State Police that Proctor was found unresponsive in his dorm and was pronounced deceased by emergency medical personnel.

Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigators are continuing the investigation. Investigators have briefed the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office. Charges are pending in this case.

The case remains under investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

You just read:

Maryland State Police Investigating Prison Inmate Death In Anne Arundel County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.