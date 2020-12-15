Rahim Shah Akhunkhail to be a Keynote Speaker at 2nd EMS International Conference
EMS brings experts in academia, professional and business - from around the globe - to discuss emerging issues in management and social sciencesATLANTA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sir Foundation’s Chairman Rahim Shah Akhunkhail – Philanthropist, Entrepreneur, Activist and Overseas Pakistani - participated in EMS conference discussing “Tourism Potential in Pakistan” most specifically in remote and under-developed districts such as Dir, Chitral, and Bajawar.
Sir Foundation has been working in remote and under-developed parts of Pakistan in the area of Education, Health, Volunteerism, Sports and Sustenance program.
Current government's efforts to promote tourism have started yielding positive results. “In addition to traditional tourism, government must promote domestic and emerging tourism such as health, educational, religious and ecotourism,” recommended by the Chair of Sir Foundation during conference.
Traveler by Conde Nast, one of the world's best travel portals, and USA Travel Magazine lists pakistan as top tourist destination for 2020. "Pakistan has more peaks taller than 22,965ft than China and Nepal combined, making it an almost magnetic spot for adventure travelers and intrepid hikers “. Us travel magazine mentioned.
“Dir, Chitral and Bajawar are strategic & economic locations yet the most under-developed areas of the country. These districts have tremendous domestic and international tourism potential. Government can uplift lives of people with minimum investment,” Said Rahim Shah Akhunkhail.
