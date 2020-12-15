Holidays + Pandemic Don’t Have to Equal Stress and Anxiety

The Chicago School of Professional Psychology President Dr. Michele Nealon offers tips on managing our mental health

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a year that has seen drastic change and upheaval across the globe, Michele Nealon, Psy.D., president of The Chicago School of Professional Psychology wants to encourage people to recognize that even during a pandemic, we can celebrate the holiday season with less stress and anxiety.

“The holidays can be stressful in the best of times, so for some people, the added burden of a pandemic will make things worse,” Dr. Nealon explained. “However, there are things we can do to minimize the stress and anxiety that come as parts of this chaotic package.”

Manage expectations. Remember these are unprecedented times for which none of us were prepared. This year may not feel like past holiday seasons, and that’s okay. Managing your expectations and those of others will help you enjoy the season more.

Plan ahead. It’s normal to feel panicked if you don’t have a plan. Planning things out will bring structure and allow you to do what you need to do calmly.

Say ‘No’. Make a habit of saying ‘no’ to activities or situations that you know will increase your stress or anxiety, and step back when you feel overwhelmed. Boundaries are necessary for your mental health.

Stay in tune with your feelings and acknowledge them. Recognize that your feelings matter, and that it’s okay not to be okay.

Realize what’s important. The holidays will end, but you can always appreciate the people and things in your life. Who/what are you grateful for? Expressing your gratitude at the beginning of each day is one of the best ways to reduce anxiety and stress.

Help others. Whether it’s volunteering, doing something for a friend or just checking in on others, helping others decreases stress and anxiety.

“Employing just a few of these tactics can help you cope, and because mental and physical health are so closely intertwined, many of us will feel a physical difference as well,” said Dr. Nealon. “By prioritizing your mental health, you can have a good holiday season, even in 2020, but it’s important to remember to reach out for help if you feel things are beyond your control.”

