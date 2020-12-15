Tungsten Carbide Market Worth USD 27.70 Billion By 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 8.5% | Emergen Research

Tungsten carbide industry growth is attributed to the recyclable properties of tungsten carbide and its ability to withstand extremes of temperatures

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Tungsten Carbide Market will be worth USD 27.70 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Cemented carbide, a major market sub-segment, is anticipated to be considered a potential choice and often utilized, which can be accredited to its distinctive physical and mechanical characteristics, like deflection resistance, abrasion, compressive strength, tensile strength, and high-temperature wear resistance.



Tools made from tungsten carbide powder are majorly used in the manufacturing of aluminum cans, glass bottles, plastic tubes, and steel as well as copper wires. The other application areas include machining of soft ceramics, plastics, wear components, wood, composites, metal cutting, mining and construction, structural components, and military components.

Get your FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/268

Key Highlights From The Report.

In October 2019, Pittsburg based Kennametal Inc., launched their new wing named Kennametal Additive Manufacturing. This wing specializes in wear materials, especially tungsten carbide. Through the initiative, the company is trying to produce more efficient parts to the customers faster.

In spite of the positive factors, the tungsten carbide market is anticipated to be hampered by its comparatively higher cost than other metal carbides. As tungsten carbide powder can replace uranium, the lack of availability of uranium across several regions, coupled with its severe negative health effects on the human body is anticipated to significantly open opportunities for the manufacturers of tungsten carbide.

In the recent past, tungsten carbide powder found its application in electronic and electrical components like electrical contacts, electron emitters and lead-in wires among others. This is because of the ability of tungsten to withstand arcing and corrosion, which can positively influence market growth.

In 2019, North America led the market growth and is likely to continue its dominance over the forecasted period as well. This is mainly because of the growth in the construction industry. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as a potential segment attributable to the growing transportation scenario across nations like Japan, China and India.

Key participants include Guangdong Xianglu Tungsten Co., Ltd., Extramet Products, LLC., Ceratizit S.A., Kennametal Inc., Umicore, and American Elements, among others.

ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/268

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Tungsten Carbide Market on the application, end-user and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cemented Carbide

Coatings

Alloys

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Mining and Construction

Electronics

Others

To identify the key trends in the industry and read full summary click on the link: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/tungsten-carbide-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe U.K. Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Spherical graphite market size was valued at USD 2,435.8 Million in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 9,598.8 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 18.6%. The spherical graphite market is observing a double-digit growth attributed to its increasing usage in lithium-ion battery production.

Sodium dichromate market size was valued at USD 759.2 Million in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 1,242.4 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%. The sodium dichromate market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing application in pigment, metal finishing, chromium compounds preparation, leather tanning, and wood preservative.

Acoustic insulation market size was valued at USD 12.94 Billion in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 19.64 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.3%. The acoustic insulation market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing application in building & construction, automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs