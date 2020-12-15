Senator Jill Schupp’s Legislation Would Add Missouri to Popular Vote Movement

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Jill Schupp, D-Creve Coeur, has pre-filed legislation to add Missouri to a list of states committed to casting their Electoral College votes for the presidential candidate who earns a majority of the popular vote nationwide.

Senator Schupp’s proposal is the latest attempt to adopt the “Interstate Compact on the Agreement Among the States to Elect the President by National Popular Vote” in Missouri. Similar bills have been introduced in prior sessions, with sponsorship by legislators of both major political parties.

“Five times in American history, the Electoral College has selected a candidate who did not receive a majority of the popular vote. This outcome is inherently undemocratic,” Sen. Schupp said. “By joining the bipartisan popular vote movement, Missouri sends the message that we believe the will of the people should determine who occupies the White House.”

Currently, Missouri’s electors are bound to follow the preference expressed by a majority of the state’s voters in the November General Election. By joining the interstate compact, Missouri would agree to cast its Electoral College votes to reflect the outcome of the popular vote nationwide. The voluntary agreement would become effective once the Electoral College votes of participating states reaches 270, the number required to elect a president. To date, 15 states, representing 196 Electoral College votes, have voted to join the compact.

