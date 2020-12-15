Arrest Made in a Sex Trafficking of Children and an Arranging for Sexual Contact with a Real or Fictitious Child Offense

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division along with Special Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Sex Trafficking of Children and an Arranging for Sexual Contact with a Real or Fictitious Child offense that occurred in Washington, DC.

On Monday, December 14, 2020, the suspect traveled to a location in Washington, DC, after arranging a sexual act with a child in exchange for money. Upon arrival, the suspect was apprehended by responding officers without incident.

On Monday, December 14, 2020, 56 year-old Jose Eduardo Valasquez, of Greenbelt, MD, was arrested and charged with Sex Trafficking of Children and Arranging for Sexual Contact with a Real or Fictitious Child.