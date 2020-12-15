Mariana Rossano, CEO of Premier Food Delivery Service, Z.E.N. Foods, on 5 Foods that Improve Gut Health
By Mariana Rossano
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digestive tract is the home of “good” bacteria that helps us digest foods. In addition, this bacteria is also highly beneficial to other aspects of our physical and mental health.
Our gut health and the production of bacteria in our bodies depends on what we eat. Gut health foods are those that provide our bodies with probiotics: beneficial live microorganisms. We can add probiotics to our diet by consuming naturally fermented foods.
In this article, we will cover 5 of the best foods for gut health and how these can improve your overall health.
Sourdough Bread
When making sourdough bread, fermentation occurs due to mixing lactic acid bacteria. As well as yeasts with the dough. Fermentation improves bread flavor, and texture. As well as nutritional value, and shelf-life without the need for baking additives.
Sourdough Bread Gut Health Benefits
Although the amount and type of good bacteria that survives heat during the baking process is unknown. Several studies have concluded that switching from refined-flour bread to sourdough bread can provide benefits, including:
Reduced abdominal discomfort
Reduced bloating
Reduced nausea in gastrointestinal disorders
Regulated blood levels and cholesterol
Bread made with refined-flour contain carbohydrates that can be harmful to your gut health. If you have a hard time avoiding refined carbs, sourdough bread is a healthy alternative to help satisfy your cravings.
Yogurt
Certain types of yogurt, such as Greek yogurt, kefir, and others, are rich sources of probiotics. Not all yogurts have probiotics. Probiotic-based yogurt should include in its ingredients healthy bacteria, such as:
Bifidobacterium lactis
Lactobacillus casei
Acidophilus
Reuteri
Yogurt Gut Health Benefits
Yogurt can benefit your gut health by:
Improving lactose intolerance
Decreasing constipation
Reducing diarrheal diseases
Helping with inflammatory bowel disease
Helping to deal with helicobacter pylori infections
Kombucha
Kombucha is a fermented beverage that is rich in probiotics. In traditional cultures, kombucha’s ingredients include black or green tea, white sugar, and yeast.
The probiotics present in kombucha include acetic acid bacteria, lactic acid bacteria, and yeasts.
Kombucha Gut Health Benefits
Kombucha can:
Prevent the development of harmful bacteria like salmonella, Helicobacter pylori, E Coli, and Campylobacter jejuni
Contribute to healthy gut flora
Kimchi
Kimchi is a traditional Korean dish made from fermenting vegetables like cabbage or radishes with spices and seasonings. Cabbage has microorganisms that help the fermentation process to occur naturally.
Kimchi Gut Health Benefits
provides gut health benefits such as:
Promotes anti-microbial activity
Enhances immune-stimulating activity
Benefits intestinal microflora
Improves blood glucose
Protects the body from lipid-related diseases
Sauerkraut
Sauerkraut is a fermented side dish made from shredded cabbage and salt. This dish is highly beneficial for gut health due to its rich content in probiotics and fiber. In order to obtain its full benefits, the sauerkraut must be made without vinegar.
Sauerkraut Gut Health Benefits
Amongst the benefits that sauerkraut has for gut health, it is also beneficial in the following:
Improves digestion
Leads to healthy flora
Promotes weight loss
Potentially treats inflammatory conditions like irritable bowel syndrome and ulcerative colitis.
At Z.E.N. Foods, we help you build a personalized diet to improve your health issues. We offer a variety of healthy meal delivery plans. Give us a call at (310) 205-9368. Our consultants are standing by to assist you!
