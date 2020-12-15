Mariana Rossano, CEO of Premier Food Delivery Service, Z.E.N. Foods, on 5 Foods that Improve Gut Health

Mariana Rossano, Founder/CEO of Z.E.N Foods

By Mariana Rossano

The digestive tract is the home of "good" bacteria that helps us digest foods. In addition, this bacteria is also highly beneficial to other aspects of our physical and mental health.

Our gut health and the production of bacteria in our bodies depends on what we eat. Gut health foods are those that provide our bodies with probiotics: beneficial live microorganisms. We can add probiotics to our diet by consuming naturally fermented foods.

In this article, we will cover 5 of the best foods for gut health and how these can improve your overall health.

Sourdough Bread

When making sourdough bread, fermentation occurs due to mixing lactic acid bacteria. As well as yeasts with the dough. Fermentation improves bread flavor, and texture. As well as nutritional value, and shelf-life without the need for baking additives.

Sourdough Bread Gut Health Benefits

Although the amount and type of good bacteria that survives heat during the baking process is unknown. Several studies have concluded that switching from refined-flour bread to sourdough bread can provide benefits, including:

Reduced abdominal discomfort

Reduced bloating

Reduced nausea in gastrointestinal disorders

Regulated blood levels and cholesterol

Bread made with refined-flour contain carbohydrates that can be harmful to your gut health. If you have a hard time avoiding refined carbs, sourdough bread is a healthy alternative to help satisfy your cravings.

Yogurt

Certain types of yogurt, such as Greek yogurt, kefir, and others, are rich sources of probiotics. Not all yogurts have probiotics. Probiotic-based yogurt should include in its ingredients healthy bacteria, such as:

Bifidobacterium lactis

Lactobacillus casei

Acidophilus

Reuteri

Yogurt Gut Health Benefits

Yogurt can benefit your gut health by:

Improving lactose intolerance

Decreasing constipation

Reducing diarrheal diseases

Helping with inflammatory bowel disease

Helping to deal with helicobacter pylori infections

Kombucha

Kombucha is a fermented beverage that is rich in probiotics. In traditional cultures, kombucha’s ingredients include black or green tea, white sugar, and yeast.

The probiotics present in kombucha include acetic acid bacteria, lactic acid bacteria, and yeasts.

Kombucha Gut Health Benefits

Kombucha can:

Prevent the development of harmful bacteria like salmonella, Helicobacter pylori, E Coli, and Campylobacter jejuni

Contribute to healthy gut flora

Kimchi

Kimchi is a traditional Korean dish made from fermenting vegetables like cabbage or radishes with spices and seasonings. Cabbage has microorganisms that help the fermentation process to occur naturally.

Kimchi Gut Health Benefits

provides gut health benefits such as:

Promotes anti-microbial activity

Enhances immune-stimulating activity

Benefits intestinal microflora

Improves blood glucose

Protects the body from lipid-related diseases

Sauerkraut

Sauerkraut is a fermented side dish made from shredded cabbage and salt. This dish is highly beneficial for gut health due to its rich content in probiotics and fiber. In order to obtain its full benefits, the sauerkraut must be made without vinegar.

Sauerkraut Gut Health Benefits

Amongst the benefits that sauerkraut has for gut health, it is also beneficial in the following:

Improves digestion

Leads to healthy flora

Promotes weight loss

Potentially treats inflammatory conditions like irritable bowel syndrome and ulcerative colitis.

