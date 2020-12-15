Spaulding Injury Law Provides Lyft Rideshare Code to Ensure Georgians Arrive Alive This Holiday Season

Real Lawyers Helping Real People

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spaulding Injury Law, a personal injury law firm in Atlanta, kicks off its Arrive Alive Campaign today. Every year, hundreds of people are killed in drunk driving accidents in Georgia. New Year’s Eve is the deadliest night for drunk driving accidents nationwide, accounting for a 232% jump in fatal motor vehicle accidents.

Spaulding Injury Law wants to make sure everyone enjoys the holiday season safely. If a community member needs a secure ride home in Atlanta, Alpharetta, Cumming, or Lawrenceville anytime from Dec. 24 to the early morning hours of Jan. 1, Spaulding Injury Law is ready to help. People in need of a safe ride can use the Lyft rideshare discount code Spaulding2020 for $10 off their trip.

How To Make a Plan To Arrive Alive



• Deciding ahead of time on a designated driver or arranging for a rideshare can promote roadway safety.



• Do not let a friend drive if he or she has been drinking. (People can feel free to share the discount code Spaulding2020 to get their friends home safely.)



• Party hosts should remind any guests to make a plan for how they are going to get home if they have been drinking.



• If someone sees a suspected drunk driver on the road, they should call the police and give them as much detail about the vehicle as possible. These quick actions may help save a life.

To learn more about this campaign, please visit: https://www.spauldinginjurylaw.com/arrive-alive-2020

About Spaulding Injury Law:

The Atlanta personal injury attorneys of Spaulding Injury Law are committed to helping accident victims recover full and fair compensation for injuries caused by others' negligence. The firm’s lawyers have more than 25 years of combined legal experience. They have worked tirelessly to help clients recover millions of dollars in compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, and pain and suffering. The firm’s respected attorneys have been recognized in the Top 100 Trial Lawyers as well as Expertise.com’s list of Best Personal Injury Attorneys in Atlanta 2020.



Media Details -



Company Name: Spaulding Injury Law

Contact Person: Theodore A. Spaulding, Esq.

Email: tspaulding@spauldingfirm.com

Address: 50 Hurt Plaza SE #1536

City: Atlanta

State: GA

Country: United States

Website: https://www.spauldinginjurylaw.com

Brand Story powered by KISS PR Story PressWire https://story.kisspr.com

This news has been published for the above source. Spaulding Injury Law [ID=15819]

Disclaimer: The pr is provided "as is", without warranty of any kind, express or implied: The content publisher provides the information without warranty of any kind. We also do not accept any responsibility or liability for the legal facts, content accuracy, photos, videos. if you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Attachment