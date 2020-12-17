Stephen Varanko III to Overhaul Highly Successful Sport Blog Site

BALTIMORE , MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A sports blog released earlier this year by industry expert Stephen Varanko III has surpassed online ranking expectations and thus will soon undergo a complete overhaul to make it, even more, user-friendly.

The website can be found at http://www.stephenvarankoiii.com/pro-leagues-and-the-pandemic/. According to Varanko, the website surpassed his initial expectations for it following its early-2020 release. Varanko said the website has already ranked on page one for multiple keywords, and it has drawn three times the traffic originally anticipated. Due to the website’s great success, he has decided to completely redesign the site.

Version 2.0 of the website will be released sometime in 2021, and more information will be provided at that time, according to Varanko.

On the website, readers can currently discover the latest on the basketball and football programs of the Virginia Military Institute, which Varanko is a major fan of. According to Varanko, these little-known programs carry high potential, so his goal is to pique readers’ interest in them and motivate them to support these teams, too.

The website additionally offers insights into Boston’s professional basketball team, as well as Baltimore’s professional football and baseball teams. For instance, they can learn about these teams’ most iconic players, coaches, and plays.

Finally, through the popular blog site, readers can discover the steps that professional basketball, baseball, hockey, and football teams are taking to withstand the current coronavirus pandemic worldwide.

Version 2.0 of Varanko’s website will continue to highlight the above but will make the content even more responsive and easier for users to navigate. Stephen Varanko III said he looks forward to continuing to keep readers updated on the latest in college and professional sports through the website. The sports aficionado added that he also looks forward to using sport comeback stories and other similar stories on the site to inspire his readers to live their lives to the fullest.

