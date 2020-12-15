More than 200,000 Meals Donated to Food Lion Neighbors in Need

Food Lion Feeds Donated Up To 30,000 Meals Per School Through Sack to Give Back Program

/EIN News/ -- SALISBURY, N.C., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Throughout the 2020 fall college football season, Food Lion Feeds partnered with eight colleges and universities to help nourish our local neighbors in need. During the season, for every quarterback sack made by the participating college, Food Lion Feeds donated 1,000 meals to the school’s local food bank through the Sack to Give Back program.

“At Food Lion, we care about nourishing our neighbors in need, and we were cheering on each school to rack up as many sacks as they could this football season,” said Jennifer Blanchard, director of community relations for Food Lion. “We’re proud of the hard work these student athletes did on the field to ensure our neighbors do not have to worry about where their next meal will come from this holiday season.”

The participating colleges and the number of meals donated through their team’s sack totals are listed below:

Appalachian State – (23 sacks), 23,000 Meals Donated to Second Harvest of Northwest NC Food Bank

Clemson University – (30 sacks), 30,000 Meals Donated to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

East Carolina University – (15 sacks), 15,000 Meals Donated to Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina

Liberty University – (26 sacks), 26,000 Meals Donated to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

North Carolina State University – (30 sacks), 30,000 Meals Donated to Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill – (30 sacks), 30,000 Meals Donated to Inter-Faith Food Shuttle

Virginia Tech – (30 sacks), 30,000 Meals Donated to Feeding Southwest Virginia

Wake Forest University – (17 sacks), 17,000 Meals Donated to Second Harvest of Northwest NC Food Bank

Learn more on Food Lion’s commitment to end hunger in the towns and cities it serves through Food Lion Feeds.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 77,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness, and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 500 million meals to individuals and families since 2014, and has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.

