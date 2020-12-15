It's Time to Sleep, America. How One Hypnotherapist is Helping Individuals Sleep During Restless Times
Sleep expert and author, Sandy Ames, C.Ht., launches a new audiobook to help people relieve stress with sleep during the pandemic holiday season - and beyond.
I had tears of joy at how this production beautifully combines our talents," she said. "I think I fell asleep before Sandy finished talking. It works!”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hypnotherapist behind a new audiobook has issued a warning with her book: Don't listen while at work or behind the wheel.
— Musician Carmen Ng
That's because the audiobook was designed to put people to sleep within 15 minutes.
Insomniacs who have put the book to the test are saying it's "a life changer" and "the last sleep book I will ever have to buy."
Bestselling sleep hypnosis expert Sandy Ames, C.Ht. is the author and narrator of, "INSOMNIA: Go the F*ck to Sleep!" The book follows the release of the bestselling audiobook "Sleep Now!: Self Hypnosis Meditation. Get to Sleep in Under 14 Minutes!"
INSOMNIA, which hit Amazon's #1 best seller list in its first week, is the third audiobook in Ames' ongoing hypnotherapy series. The book, delivered via a three-hour MP3 file, comes as sleep disorders reach epidemic proportions, affecting more than 70 million people in the U.S. alone.
According to Ames, sleep is critical for holistic health, affecting everything from immune function to mental performance, reproductive health, and emotional health. It can even contribute to weight loss.
"You want the one true magic bullet? Sleep. Period," Ames said. "It's where we lose weight. It's where we release negative thoughts. It's where we heal. Give yourself and the people you love the gift of sleep this holiday season."
The goal is to annihilate insomnia while empowering listeners to tackle issues like weight and body image, mental focus, relationships, and overall health.
The audiobook, which includes an hour and a half of guided self-hypnosis meditation followed by an hour and a half of meditative music from world-renowned healing music artist Carmen Ng, draws from sleep science to build an evidence-based method for falling asleep faster, sleeping more deeply, and staying asleep longer.
Musician Carmen Ng recalls her reaction to hearing INSOMNIA for the first time.
"I had tears of joy at how this production beautifully combines our talents," she said. "I think I fell asleep before Sandy finished talking. It works!"
For a limited time, customers can use promo code HOLIDAY at https://sandyameshypnotherapy.com/shop to save $2 off the list price. INSOMNIA: Go the F*ck to Sleep! is also available on Audible.
About Sandy Ames, C.Ht.
Sandy Ames is a certified hypnotherapist and broadcast professional featured on CNN and NBC's Today Show. She can currently be heard on iHeart Radio's WLTW, 106.7 Lite FM as the voice of Jamie Lee. Learn more at SandyAmesHypnotherapy.com.
*No bad words were used in this recording.
Sandy Ames, C. Ht.
Sandy Ames Hypnotherapy
sandyames@sandyameshypnotherapy.com