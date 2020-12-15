NURO ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF NUOS, THE NEURAL OPERATING SYSTEM, ALLOWING COMMUNICATION AND COMPUTING BY BRAIN.

NURO is pleased to announce the official release of NUOS, the Neural Operating System. With NUOS, highly incapacitated individuals can now communicate by brain.

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- NURO CORP. is pleased to announce the release of the first three editions of NUOS, the Neural Operating System. With NUOS, highly incapacitated individuals with various types of akinetic mutism can now communicate and compute instantly using their own neurological signals. Over the past six years, the NURO team has developed groundbreaking technology which allows victims of Stroke, Trauma and Neurodegeneration such as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis ( ALS ), Multiple Sclerosis, Cerebral Palsy and other neurological disorders to finally communicate and compute beyond traditional assistive technologies.The NUOS product line is a seamless combination of custom hardware, software, algorithms and Artificial Intelligence. It is also the first platform in the World to offer instantaneous set-up, non-invasive ultra-lightweight wireless sensors and a complete multimodal architecture to cover a wide range of disabilities. With the NUOS product line, users can now communicate with their loved ones and professional caregivers even in extreme states of incapacitation such as locked-in vision-impaired Stage VI ALS. Unlike other technologies, the NUOS product line is calibration-less, tailored to monitor externally the minute electrical signals coming from the frontal part of the human head and can be used without eye gazing systems, gel-based electrodes, lab-centric flashing screens or even complex brain-based surgeries.With clearances from Health Canada, US IRB for Research on Human Subjects and US FDA for Expanded Access, NURO aims to address the needs of patients who today have no reliable solution for communication.“This level of innovation opens new doors for human interaction and computing and we look forward to working closely with patients, families, clinicians and our partners to deliver even more empowerment and autonomy to these human beings who have been challenged by life itself.” said the three founders of NURO, Francois Gand, Abhinav Kumar and Pascal Gand.NURO is also releasing today its brand new website at https://www.nuro.ca where more information can also be found.AboutNURO is a Waterloo-based award-winning start-up in Neurotechnology. It has been a cohort member of technology and life science accelerators in Canada and the United States, including The Waterloo Accelerator Centre, Communitech, The Creative Destruction Lab, The Canada Technology Accelerator and INDIE BIO in Silicon Valley.Contact