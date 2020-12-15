UPDATE :: Pender County Clerk of Superior Court’s Office Closed Due to an Exposure to COVID-19

Out of an abundance of caution and to help protect the public and court staff, Pender County court officials have announced that the clerk of superior court’s office will be closed through Friday, December 18, due to an exposure to COVID-19. The clerk’s office will reopen on Monday, December 21.

During the closure, a drop box is available in front of the clerk’s office located at 102 South Walker Street, Burgaw, NC 28425 for filings. Limited staff are available by phone at 910-663-3900. Any person who needs assistance with a domestic violence order or no contact order should visit the New Hanover County clerk’s office located at 316 Princess Street, Wilmington, NC, 28401.

Additional Information

By order of the Chief Justice, only people with business at the courthouse will be allowed to enter. Masks or face coverings are required in all courthouses. Filings are encouraged to be mailed and will be treated as timely if received by mail within five days of the due date.

Some court matters can be processed online at www.NCcourts.gov/services.

For the latest information on court closings, visit www.NCcourts.gov