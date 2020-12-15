Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FDLE arrests sheriff’s deputy for official misconduct, falsifying records and battery

For Immediate Release December 15, 2020 FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. – An FDLE investigation resulted in arrest warrants charging Steven Osburn on one count each of official misconduct, falsifying records and simple battery. Osburn is a former deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.   FDLE launched its investigation on November 10 at the request of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation found that while conducting an arrest, Osburn committed battery on the suspect and then falsified the report of the incident.   Osburn has been placed on administrative leave since November 10 and resigned from his position today.    Osburn turned himself in to the Franklin County Jail on the active arrest warrants today and was released on bond. This case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, Second Judicial Circuit.     For Further Information Contact: Gretl Plessinger, Jessica Cary or Jeremy Burns FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001

