Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,005 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,152 in the last 365 days.

OM 20-53 Clem v. North Smithfield Planning Board and Conservation Commission – No violation

The Complainant alleged that both the North Smithfield Planning Board and the North Smithfield Conservation Commission violated the OMA when they convened a "site tour" of a solar farm outside of the public purview. Based on the totality of the evidence before us, we determined that the Conservation Commission did not convene a meeting outside of the public purview as contemplated by the OMA because a quorum of the Commission was never present. We further determined that although the Planning Board had a quorum present and retained supervision, control, jurisdiction, or advisory power over the solar project that was the subject of the tour, the Planning Board never engaged in a "collective discussion" as to the solar project and thus did not violate the OMA. We did, however, strongly urge the Planning Board to exercise caution as to future assemblances outside of an open meeting that could implicate the OMA. NO VIOLATION FOUND.

You just read:

OM 20-53 Clem v. North Smithfield Planning Board and Conservation Commission – No violation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.