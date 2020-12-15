Pittsburgh International Airport to Offer Optional COVID-19 Testing for Travelers

Program aims to boost traveler confidence, offers convenience for passengers who choose to travel now or in the future

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of enhancing public health and safety measures and peace of mind for travelers, Pittsburgh International Airport is joining several airports around the world in offering optional COVID-19 testing for arriving and departing passengers beginning next week.

In partnership with TACKL Health, the testing program is scheduled to launch inside PIT’s Airside Terminal beginning Monday, Dec. 21 in Concourse A. The center, which is beyond the security checkpoint, will be a safe space with socially distanced seating, privacy curtains and directional floor decals. The location is centrally located near the Center Core across from Gate A2.

The testing option inside the terminal is an expansion of PIT’s ‘Safe Travels’ program that features a number of health and safety measures implemented this year in response to the pandemic.

“Whether people are traveling now or planning a trip in the future when they feel more comfortable, we want travelers to know that public health, safety and security are always our top priorities,” said April Gasparri, Senior Vice President of Public Safety, Operations and Maintenance. “This service further demonstrates that commitment and helps to increase traveler peace of mind.”

For travelers choosing to be tested, Savannah, Georgia-based TACKL Health will offer both polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and rapid antigen testing, administered by trained and licensed healthcare professionals in accordance with U.S. HIPAA (Health Information Portability and Accountability Act) requirements. Rapid antigen test results will be available within 15 minutes, with individuals receiving PCR results between 24-48 hours, on average.

Testing will be held daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Passengers can schedule an appointment in advance and walk-in visitors will be accepted.

The tests will cost $95 for the rapid antigen, $125 for the PCR, or $175 for both and can be paid with cash or credit card. No referral is needed, and health insurance is not accepted.

“Throughout the pandemic we’ve been working to help organizations address the challenges of COVID-19,” said Lauren Hetzel, Vice President of Business Development for TACKL Health. “We’re pleased to have the opportunity to work with Pittsburgh International Airport in offering a safe, convenient option for travelers.”

Officials expect the airport testing site will be capable of administering up to 500 tests per day. As part of the state order, passengers are not currently required to show test results when entering the airport, checking in for a flight or before boarding a plane, nor is the airport responsible for enforcement.

Passengers should not come to the airport if they are sick or experiencing COVID-like symptoms. Visit www.flypittsburgh.com/PITcovidtest for more information.

