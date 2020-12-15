SPINCO and Echelon to Unveil SPINCO’S First Connected Bike to Home Market

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Canada's largest spin studio, SPI N CO , announced the launch of its first home fitness bike, P odi u m , alongside connected fitness industry leader, Echelon Fitness. This relationship is set to usher in a new generation of fitness bikes featuring state-of-the-art technology that transforms workouts into unparalleled fitness experiences.



Beginning today, the bike will be available for purchase online. Flagship retail locations are set to open in Spring 2021.

SPINCO operates 18 studio locations across Canada and has more than 150,000 members. This born-and-bred Canadian company has grown significantly every year since its founding in 2014, earning a reputation for cultivating a strong community of riders committed to physical and mental well-being.

“Our bike was created with our passionate riders in mind,” said Michelle August, Founder of SPINCO. “When you step inside a SPINCO studio, there is an unexplainable feeling that riders experience and we set out to recreate that raw experience at home with custom content created just for them. We believe that the result is a bike that is true to our brand and an exceptional addition to our in-studio programming.”

Podium will feature immersive content that is exclusively Canadian made and curated by SPINCO’s top instructors from across the country. Additionally, riders will also have 24-7 access to the Echelon catalogue of live and on-demand workouts.

While at-home fitness bikes have been exploding in Canada and the United States, SPINCO hopes to shine in the market and be a clear choice for riders. “There were no shortcuts when we created this product,” said August. “Great steps were taken to ensure our bike was approachable, intuitive and met the needs of today’s consumer. We have included key features that truly set us apart, including a 22-inch HD touch screen, 32 levels of electronically controlled resistance, best-in-class components and innovative aesthetics that are perfect for any rider.”

SPINCO would not have been able to make this bike a possibility without the support of Echelon.

“SPINCO came to us with a unique value proposition that truly excited our team,” said Echelon Founder and CEO Lou Lentine. “Our DNA is so similar, delivering incredible fitness that drives brand love and a sense of true community. The commitment to their clientele pushes them to keep innovating and we know that dedication will make their at-home product an incredible success.”

SPINCO is devoted to having close ties to the communities in which it operates. With each studio, the brand works with several local charities, initiatives and fundraisers to do its part. As SPINCO launches its new bike, these charitable components only become more important.

“This launch is a natural extension of our brand and we owe this milestone to our incredible community of riders,” said August. “We hope to showcase our gratitude by partnering with local charities including Baycrest Foundation , Ronald McDonald House Charities , and Montreal e n Action , where we will donate a percentage of each bike sold to combatting important issues in our neighbourhoods. Customers will have the option to choose which charitable initiative they would like to support at checkout.”

The SPINCO bike will be available exclusively at www.s p in c opod i um.com for $1999.00 with guaranteed delivery in Spring 2021.

About SPINCO:

SPINCO is a business specializing in spin classes across Canada. With over 18 locations, SPINCO has built communities in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. It is SPINCO’s mission to empower and inspire its community. We are in the business of revolutionizing lives and know that our work is never done. We believe that strength comes from within, but that we are stronger as one. Our aim is to infuse our community with a positive, never-quit attitude, which reaches far beyond the doors of our studios. This is our culture. We believe in it. We live it. We breathe it. It’s who we are.

https://www. s pinco.ca/

ABOUT ECHELON FITNESS

Echelon Fitness has been revolutionizing at-home connected fitness since debuting its first Connect Bike in 2017. What began as a mission to make healthy living attainable and accessible to all evolved into a line of innovative fitness solutions—as well as a thriving community. Ranging from sophisticated indoor cycling bikes, to touch-screen fitness mirrors and more, every product boasts a thoughtful design and state-of-the-art technology, enabling people to exercise how they want, when they want and with who they want. By leveraging The Echelon Fit App and United Membership, members gain access to a variety of live and on-demand classes led by down-to-earth fitness instructors. Members can also use the app to track their performance against Echelon’s live leaderboard and overall progress, all while enjoying some healthy competition.

For more information, visit https://echelonfit.c o m/

For all media inquiries, please email:

PR@SPINCO.CA